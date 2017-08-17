

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reports that Gary Cohn is considering resigning as President Donald Trump's top economic advisor have weighed on Wall Street, although the White House has denied the claims.



Cohn, former president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs (GS), currently serves as the Director of the National Economic Council.



'Nothing has changed,' a White House official said on Thursday. 'Gary is focused on his responsibilities as NEC Director and any reports to the contrary are 100% false.'



The reports suggested Cohn was considering resigning over Trump's response to last weekend's violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia.



Cohn was reportedly 'upset' and 'disgusted' with Trump's remarks indicating blame for the clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters should be shared by both sides.



Asked whether Cohn and Trump had spoken since the president's remarks on Tuesday, the White House official declined to comment on 'internal conversations.'



