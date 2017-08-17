$495.3 Million Quantum Computing Market 2017 by Revenue Source, Application, Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Quantum Computing Market by Revenue Source, Application (Simulation, Optimization, and Sampling), Industry (Defense, Banking & Finance, Energy & Power, Chemicals, and Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The quantum computing market is expected to be valued at USD 495.3 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 29.04% between 2017 and 2023.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include rising incidences of cybercrimes, early adoption of quantum computing in the defense and automotive industry, and increasing investment by government entities in the market. To secure mobile transactions, quantum key distribution systems are being adopted. Quantum keys are considered secure, as it cannot be easily hacked.

Moreover, the University of Oxford (England), Nokia Corporation (Finland) and Bay Photonics Ltd. (UK) have developed a device, which is capable of sending quantum keys using polarized light, thereby making the payments more secure on a smartphone. This factor would have a positive impact on the quantum computing market during the forecast period.

This report segments the quantum computing market on the basis of revenue source, application, industry, and geography. The sampling application of quantum computing accounted for the largest share in 2016. This growth is mainly attributed to the growing demand for the sampling application in the banking & finance, defense, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and chemicals industries.



North America accounted for the largest share of the overall quantum computing market in 2016. On the other hand, Asia Pacific (APAC) would be the fastest growing region for quantum computing during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for quantum technology to solve the most tedious and complex problems in the defense and banking & finance industry.



The key players in this market are D Wave Systems Inc. (Canada), 1QB Information Technologies Inc. (Canada), QC Ware Corp. (US), Google Inc. (US), and QxBranch LLC (US).

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rising Incidences of Cybercrime

Early Adoption of Quantum Computing in the Defense and Automotive Industry

Increasing Investment By Government Entities in the Market

Restraints



Presence of A Substitute Technology

Reluctance to Accept New Technology

Opportunities



Use of Quantum Cryptography to Secure Mobile Transactions

Increase in Adoption of Quantum Computing in Drug Discovery

Challenges



Need for Highly Skilled Employees

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Quantum Computing Market, By Revenue Source



7 Quantum Computing Market, By Application



8 Quantum Computing Market, By Industry



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



1qb Information

Anyon Systems Inc.

Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited

Chnologies

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Google Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Magiq Technologies

QC Ware

Quantum Circuits

Qxbranch

Rigetti Computing

Stationq-Microsoft

