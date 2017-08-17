

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC



17 August 2017



Issue of Equity, Closure of Offer and Total Voting Rights



Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that 153,796 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ('shares') were issued and allotted today at a price of 98.7p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 93.2p grossed up by 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 23 August 2016).



These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £70 million, with an over allotment facility of £50 million, in the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 tax years, dated 23 August 2016 (the 'Offer').



Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 21 August 2017.



The Offer is now closed.



Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 447,358,835 and the unaudited net assets of the Company are approximately £417 million, based on a NAV per share of 93.2p.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 0207 776 8663



