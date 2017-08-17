Technavio's latest market research report on the foodservice disposables market in the USprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170817005462/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the foodservice disposables market in the US from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food service research, "The growth of the foodservice disposables market in the US will be driven by various factors, such as the growth of online channels for delivery of food and beverages. Increase in the number of international tourist arrivals will also drive the growth of the foodservice industry and the market for foodservice disposables."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the foodservice disposables marketinthe US market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Use of UV-cured ink on disposables

Increase in use of recyclable plastic for foodservice disposables

Growing market for biodegradable foodservice disposables

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Use of UV-cured ink on disposables

Most foodservice providers use foodservice disposables made from paper and plastic. These are cups, plates, trays, and containers have customized prints and designs, including the name and logo of the foodservice establishment. For instance, McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, and Dunkin' Donuts provide beverages in paper and plastic cups with custom prints on them. Similarly, leading cafés such as Starbucks and Tim Hortons also have their prints on their disposable cups for beverages.

Due to versatility and wide applicability, solvent-based inks are generally used by most manufacturers of foodservice disposables. However, solvent-based inks have downsides like they emit VOC and are harmful to human health and atmosphere. UV-cured ink contains little or no VOC because it does not contain heavy metals that can be harmful to humans and the environment. Thus, some foodservices disposables vendors have started using UV-cured ink with the objective of either reducing VOC or eliminating the need to report them. During the forecast period, it is expected that use of UV-cured ink will rise significantly and may drive the growth of the market.

Increase in use of recyclable plastic for foodservice disposables

Plastic is known for its property of slow degradation, which takes approximately 100 years to 1,000 years. This raises concerns among environmentalists as the plastic-based foodservice disposables segment has the largest market share in the foodservice disposables market in the US.

"Increasing focus on the benefits of recyclable plastic and waste management may encourage many vendors to enter such activities during the forecast period. For instance, Anchor Packaging recycles almost 100% of its raw materials, and its plastic-based foodservice disposables are made from PETE, which is the most recycled packaging material in the US," says Manu.

Packaging Resources also manufactures plastic containers from recycled bottles. Further, end-users are also using plastic-based foodservice disposables that are manufactured from recycled content. For instance, 30% of packaging material used by Dunkin' Donuts is made from recycled content, and 100% of its packaging material is recyclable in nature such as cups, lids, wraps, and trays.

Growing market for biodegradable foodservice disposables

Environment pollution is a major issue for environmentalists and various government agencies. For instance, approximately 40 billion pieces of disposable cutlery, around 115 billion disposable cups, and around 30 billion disposable plates are sold in the US. Many laws and regulations, such as Pollution Prevention Law or P2 Law, have been framed with respect to this. To overcome this issue and reduce the carbon footprint, some manufacturers have started producing disposable products using plant fiber and pulp, which are 100% compostable in nature.

GreenGood USA, International Paper, Packnwood, and Sabert are some companies that manufacture disposable products using compostable materials. Similarly, foodservice providers are also focusing on reducing the carbon footprint. McDonald's, by 2020, aims to operate with 100% fiber-based packaging from certified or recycled sources.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Food Dryer Market 2017-2021

Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170817005462/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com