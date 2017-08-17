Global Telecom Software Professional Services Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Growing Demand for Customized Telecom Software

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Telecom Software Professional Services Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global telecom software professional services market to grow at a CAGR of 8.14% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Telecom Software Professional Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing demand for customized telecom software. Telecom operators are shifting their business model to a customer-centric one from a technology-centric model. Hence, the adoption of customized telecom software will facilitate telecom service providers to deliver bundled services, which will enhance user experience. Major OSS BSS functions like customer relationship management (CRM), convergent billing, business intelligence (BI), and revenue assurance need tailored software.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for cloud-based BSS. SMEs have become increasingly important to CSPs as a means of growing their business. The enterprise market is highly competitive with the long-term relationships providing converged communications technology suite coupled with cloud-based services to its clients. Most of the CSPs are providing cloud-based BSS model to SMEs to ensure better manageability of resources. CSPs require vendors that can offer a wide range of professional services from design consulting, business consulting, tailored development for new features and use cases, systems integration, and hosted managed services with the standard product related services.
Key vendors
- Amdocs
- Ericsson
- HPE
- Huawei
Other prominent vendors
- Affirmed Networks
- Allot Communications
- Aria Systems
- Cerillion
- Cisco Systems
- Comarch
- Comptel
- CSG International
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Services
Part 07: Geographical Segmentation
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
