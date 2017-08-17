$774.8 Million Collagen & Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Collagen & Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine (by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), Application (Wound Care, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular)), Value and Volume Analysis - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global collagen market for regenerative medicine is projected to grow from USD 420.6 Million in 2017 to USD 679.9 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The global gelatin market for regenerative medicine is projected to grow from USD 65.2 Million in 2017 to USD 94.9 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The key factors propelling the growth of the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid growth in aging population, and growing government & private funding to support the development of regenerative medicine.

The report analyzes the global collagen & gelatin market for regenerative medicine by source, application, and region. On the basis of source, the global collagen market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into bovine collagen, porcine collagen, marine collagen, and other sources. In 2017, the bovine collagen segment is expected to command the largest share of the global collagen market for regenerative medicine. The large share of this segment is attributed to the lower cost and extensive availability of bovine collagen.

Similarly, on the basis of source, the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into bovine gelatin, porcine gelatin, and gelatin from other sources. In 2017, the bovine gelatin segment is expected to command the largest share of the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine. Owing to its extensive availability, this segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



