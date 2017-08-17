Technavio analysts forecast the global 3D concrete printing marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global 3D concrete printing marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based onend-user (residential and commercial and industrial) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and RoW).

The global 3D concrete printing market finds application in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. The residential and commercial sector accounted for the major portion of the market and is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The growth in the residential and commercial sector is followed by the industrial sector. In terms of geography, the market is segmented by APAC, Europe, North America, and the RoW. APAC held the maximum share in 2016 and is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period owing to the growing need for affordable housing in the region.

Technavio heavy industry research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global 3D concrete printing market:

Increased cost-effectiveness

Rise in labor prices

Growing need for affordable housing

Increased cost-effectiveness

The cost of printing construction elements using 3D concrete printing is much lower than the traditional construction method, considering the short span of time taken. In addition to lower construction cost, the transportation and storage costs are low too. Contour crafting is mainly used in 3D concrete printing. This technology uses recycled construction materials, such as sand, concrete, and glass fiber. The printer prints the applied framework for the foundation in which reinforced components are put, and the concrete is poured in.

Anju Ajay Kumar, a lead construction research analyst at Technavio, says, "The cost of logistics is less in 3D concrete printing, as there is no need for extra tools and materials. Also, the technology enables limited consumption of general materials in construction. The cost of building frame construction is relatively less compared with 3D concrete printing technology. The printer builds a retained framework for a concrete base, partitions, and self-bearing walls."

Rise in labor prices

Construction laborers account for a major portion of expenditure in the construction industry. This is one of the primary reasons for the inflation of housing prices. Procuring laborers is a challenge in the construction industry. Also, skilled laborers are few in number and demand a higher price. The construction industry is still heavily dependent on manual labor and on-site construction, which usually leads to a large amount of material wastage, labor inefficiency, and sometimes delay in project delivery.

"The precast technology eliminates the need for manual labor for constructing beams and columns. This technology has streamlined its process, thereby allowing different processes to be carried out simultaneously without the requirement of a large number of construction laborers. Installation of foundation and ground walls will begin by the time the concrete walls are cured, and the water and sanitary lines are also in place. After the due time, load-bearing precast walls are placed in position through hydraulic cranes," adds Anju.

Growing need for affordable housing

The rapid growth of population worldwide is demanding new infrastructure in many large cities of South America, Africa, and India, as well as the emerging nations. These countries have a housing shortage of 10 million apartments. Precast construction has proved to be the most cost-efficient, fast, and sustainable building technology to cater to large housing projects. Affordability and quality have been identified as the main objective by OECD and EU countries.

Provision of affordable housing is a top priority of governments across the world. For example, in developing countries such as Kenya, the government is committed to providing affordable housing for all citizens. To cater to this need, governments are introducing many schemes and initiatives. For instance, the Indian government scheme, Housing for All by 2022, aims at providing affordable and sustainable housing for its citizens.

Top vendors:

LafargeHolcim

Sika

Skanska

Ying Chaung Construction Technology (Shanghai)

