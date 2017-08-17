VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- Nevada Exploration Inc. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NGE)(OTCQX: NVDEF) is pleased to announce that it has closed, subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval, a non-brokered private placement, issuing 3,773,100 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $1,131,930.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.60 for a period of 18 months. All securities issued are subject to a four month plus one-day hold period expiring December 17, 2017.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to continue NGE's Scorpion drilling programs at its projects, as well as for general working capital.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finders fees totalling 31,717 Units.

About Nevada Exploration Inc.

NGE is an exploration company focused on gold in Nevada. NGE is led by an experienced management team that has been involved with the discovery of more than 30 million ounces of gold in Nevada.

NGE's team has spent the last decade integrating the use of hydrogeochemistry (groundwater chemistry) with conventional exploration tools to develop a Nevada-specific regional-scale geochemistry exploration program. With innovative technology, NGE has completed the world's largest groundwater sampling program for gold exploration, collecting more than 5,000 samples, to evaluate Nevada's covered basins for new gold exploration targets. To advance follow-up targets, NGE has overcome the high drilling costs that have previously prohibited the wide-spread use of drilling as a prospecting tool by developing its Scorpion Drill Rig, Nevada's first truck-mounted small-diameter RC drill rig specifically tailored to the drilling conditions in Nevada's basins (analogous to RAB drilling in other parts of the world).

By integrating hydrogeochemistry and early-stage low-cost drilling with conventional exploration methods, NGE is generating and advancing a significant portfolio of gold exploration projects in Nevada. NGE and its exploration partners have now drilled more than 18,000 metres on targets defined by its exploration program, and at several projects have discovered new large hydrothermal systems, with spatial extents covering several square kilometres, defined by system-appropriate alteration in bedrock over significant drill intervals (greater than 100 feet) containing widespread low-level gold (greater than 100 ppb) and supporting trace-element lithogeochemistry consistent with the geologic and geochemical footprints of Nevada's large gold deposits. These are the types of footprints that are associated with multi-million-ounce gold deposits in Nevada, and with these results NGE believes that it has demonstrated the validity of its integrated exploration program to discover and advance new high-quality gold targets in otherwise blind settings.

By overcoming the challenges and radically reducing the costs of exploring in Nevada's covered basins, NGE is taking meaningful steps to open this important new search space up for district-scale exploration. NGE's business model is to create shareholder value by leveraging its properties and technology through generative exploration, joint ventures, and other exploration partnerships.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities issued by NGE have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration, or an applicable exemption therefrom, under the 1933 Act and the securities laws of all applicable states. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, expectations, beliefs, plans, and objectives regarding projects, potential transactions, and ventures discussed in this release.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things, the assumption the Company will continue as a going concern and will continue to be able to access the capital required to advance its projects and continue operations. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

In addition, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are the risks inherent in mineral exploration, the need to obtain additional financing, environmental permits, the availability of needed personnel and equipment for exploration and development, fluctuations in the price of minerals, and general economic conditions.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company is disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Nevada Exploration Inc.

Investor Relations

+1 (604) 601 2006

info@nevadaexploration.com

www.nevadaexploration.com



