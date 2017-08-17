$1.04 Billion Tomato Seeds Market - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2017 - 2022

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Tomato Seeds Market - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2017 - 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The tomato seed market is projected to reach USD 1042.2 million by 2022

Tomato is an extensively grown in tropical and sub-tropical climates and the most widely grown and consumed vegetable in the world. In 2015,

China and India produce tomato seeds for domestic consumption and exports. India emerges as the second-largest producer of hybrid tomatoes, globally, after the United States.

Tomato seeds form one of the largest vegetable seeds segment, which accounts for XX% of the global vegetable seeds market. Most desired traits of tomato include early maturity, fruit firmness, flavor, and high-yield. Major companies like Advanta, Limagrain, Monsanto, Syngenta, and Bayer have various tomato products that show resistance to biotic and abiotic stress.

Market Dynamics

The high growth in this sector is credited to the intensification of hybrid seed usage across emerging economics, rising interest for new varieties such as grape tomatoes in matured/developed markets, growth in demand for tomatoes due to the rising demand and expanding cultivation. The domain has certain constraints such as high investments, owing to the rising costs, perishable nature of the seed, high R&D costs and associated time frame, along with skepticism from farmers towards newer varieties. However, good return on investment in this segment is opening up opportunities and attracting growers, globally, to adopt hybrid tomato seeds for production of tomatoes.

North America is one of the largest markets for tomato seed consumption and is highly concentrated; around 85% of the market share is occupied by top ten players. The United States, the third-largest global tomato producer, imports most of the tomato seeds from China, Thailand, the Netherlands, Israel, France, India, Chile, Peru, and Spain. The European Union is also an important tomato seed market, where tomato accounts for the highest economic value.

Major Companies in the Sector Include:

Monsanto

Limagrain

Rijk Zwaan

Syngenta

Bayer CropScience

Advanta

Sakata

East-West Seeds

Recent Industry Insights

Advanta Seeds, a UPL Group Company, announced its partnership with Texas A&M AgriLife Research, for seed technology R&D in November 2016 .

. In December 2013 , Syngenta and MayAgro Seed announced an agreement regarding the sale to Syngenta of MayAgro's greenhouse vegetable breeding programs covering cucumber, pepper, and tomato.

, Syngenta and MayAgro Seed announced an agreement regarding the sale to Syngenta of MayAgro's greenhouse vegetable breeding programs covering cucumber, pepper, and tomato. In 2012, Vilmorin & Cie, subsidiary of Groupe Limagrain acquired Century Seeds giving greater access to the Indian Seed Market.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Key Findings of the Study



2. Research Scope and Methodology

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Market Segmentation

2.3 Study Assumptions

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Phases



3. Market Overview

3.1 Technology Trends

3.2 Global Hotspots



4. Industry Analysis

4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2 Explanation of Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Intensification of Hybrid Seed Usage across Emerging Economics

5.1.2 Rising Interest for New Varieties, like Grape Tomatoes, in Matured/Developed Markets

5.1.3 Growth in Demand for Tomatoes as a Result of Increasing Derived Demand

5.1.4 Expanding Tomato Cultivation

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Perishable Nature of Seeds

5.2.2 High Seed Costs

5.2.3 Higher R&D Cost and Time Frame

5.2.4 Skepticism from Farmers towards Newer Varieties



6. Segmentation, by Geography



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Monsanto

7.1.1 De Ruiter

7.1.2 Seminis

7.2 Groupe Limagrain

7.2.1 HM Clause

7.2.2 Hazera

7.2.3 Vilmorin

7.2.4 Mikado Kyowa Seed

7.3 Rijk Zwaan

7.4 Syngenta

7.5 Bayer CropScience

7.5.1 Nunhems

7.6 Advanta

7.7 Sakata

7.8 East-West Seeds



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

8.2 Most Active Companies in the Past Five Years

8.3 Market Share Analysis



9. Market Outlook



10. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t9gbcm/tomato_seeds





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716