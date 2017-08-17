

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Turner Broadcasting System, owned by Time Warner Inc., plans to launch a new sports streaming service in 2018.



Turner has bought exclusive multi-platform rights to two soccer competitions, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. Turner will add other competitions to the platform as it acquires other contents. The company has not finalized on the prices for the service.



Several media companies have started launching streaming services as consumers currently prefer watching content online and have started cancelling their cable subscriptions.



Last week, Walt Disney announced it would launch a sports-themed ESPN streaming service next year as well as another platform that will stream Disney and Pixar movies and television shows in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX