Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2017) - Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier Resources Inc., talks about their four gold projects in Quebec's Abitibi Gold Belt.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/cartier-resources-ceo-clip/

Cartier Resources is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Aug. 28 - Sept. 13, 2017 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Cartier Resources (TSXV: ECR):

Cartier Resources is a Canadian based exploration company focused on discovery in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt in Quebec. Cartier Resources was listed ten years ago. From 2007 up until the most recent start of the crisis, which was late 2011-2012, we were progressing well and focusing on grassroots exploration. When the markets turned brutally in 2012, crashed and stayed really low for the ensuing four years, Cartier had about $4 million in the bank. Essentially we decided to upgrade our product, and we redesigned our corporate strategy. The basis of the corporate strategy was to identify and acquire projects of merit that had historic resource estimates, or ounces in the ground. Again, we focused exclusively in the Abitibi greenstone belt. Today in early 2017, the outcome of that four-year shopping spree to acquire deposits, attracted the sponsorship of a major mining company, Agnico Eagle, who invested $4.5 million in December of 2016 to own just under 20%. They have an ownership of 19.9% of our shares. We have a great technical relationship with them as we can always count on them for expert technical advice.

www.ressourcescartier.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com