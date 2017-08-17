Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2017) - Daniel Major, CEO of GoviEx Uranium, speaks on the company's three African uranium projects.





GoviEx Uranium is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Aug. 28 - Sept. 13, 2017 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of its African uranium properties. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its Mine Permitted Madaouela Project in Niger and its Mine Permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia and Falea Project in Mali. GoviEx controls one of the largest uranium resource bases among publicly listed companies, with combined National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Measured & Indicated resources of 124.29 Mlbs U3O8, plus Inferred resources of 73.11 Mlbs U3O8.

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

