CEO of RESAAS, Tom Rossiter speaks on the company's software technology serving the real estate industry.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/resaas-ceo-clip/

RESAAS is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Aug. 28 - Sept. 13, 2017 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

RESAAS (CSE: RSS):

RESAAS is a cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. We help you sell homes, earn referral business, explore your market, and make connections.

Agents - Showcase your local knowledge on a global platform

Brokers - Connect your agents to increase their deal-flow & your bottom line

Franchises - Boost leads inside your network of agents & offices

MLSs - Take control of pre-market activity; the right way

www.resaas.com

