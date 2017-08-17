Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal commercial vehicle wiper system marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists three other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170817005627/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global commercial vehicle wiper system market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global commercial vehicle wiper system market is influenced by several factors, such as rising commercial vehicle sales, safety considerations, and OEM's/aftermarket's innovation potential to regional climatic conditions. Despite the presence of several drivers, the growth of the global commercial vehicle wiper system market is curtailed by some serious challenges. One of the major challenges in the commercial vehicle wiper system market is the lack of technological development in the wiper system.

Competitive vendor landscape

In terms of market share, the global commercial vehicle wiper system market is fragmented among global and niche regional players. The global players dominate the wiper system market due to direct supplier relationships with OEMs, the mass production facilities they own, the quality of the products they produce, and their established distribution networks. The local players maintain their market position in the competitive market because of better understanding of their local market and good channel distribution in the aftermarket segment.

Amey Vikram, an industry expert at Technavio for research on automotive components, says, "The competition in this market in the past has been mainly based on quality, availability, customer relationship, and pricing, but R&D in this market will play a vital role in the future. The top players are investing a huge amount of money in R&D. The firm, which gains the expertise in manufacturing advanced and innovative wiper system manufacturing technology, will be able to show a strong foothold in the global commercial vehicle wiper system market."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five commercial vehicle wiper system market vendors

Robert Bosch

Robert Bosch is engaged in the manufacturing of automotive components, industrial products, and building products. It offers solutions for both front and rear window wiper systems. Its wiper arm and wiper blades are the most important components of its wiper system. In addition to the wiping function, they also provide low noise, long life and less emission of CO2 because of its lighter weight. In wiper systems, it offers a wide range of innovative solutions for different types of vehicles.

DENSO

The company supplies advanced automotive technology, systems, and components to major players in the automotive industry. DENSO is a pioneer in providing windshield wiper systems for the last 20 years by constantly providing innovative wiper systems. DENSO's dual high-precision rotor blade wiper system helps in delivering a cleaner wipe and thus enhancing the visibility of the driver. DENSO's customers include Toyota, Suzuki, Honda, and several others.

DOGA

DOGA designs, produces, and distributes complete wiper systems. It carries out the stamping of welded parts and the manufacturing of DC motors, automotive tanks, and electrofans. The company mostly focuses on OEM and aftermarket services for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, trains, and off-road vehicles. It offers customized solutions for DC and geared motors of up to 72 volts.

Federal-Mogul

The company mainly engages in manufacturing and supplying powertrain and vehicle safety components. It offers its products to OEMs, and the aerospace, heavy-duty, agricultural, off-road, marine, and power generation industries. The company operates in two segments: powertrain and vehicle components solutions.

TRICO

TRICO manufactures different kinds of wiper systems. It mainly designs, develops, and supplies windshield wiper blade products. It supplies its products to more than 50 countries. The company operates through three product segments: drivers, trade, and OEM.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Active Rear Spoiler Market 2017-2021

Global Bus Seating Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170817005627/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com