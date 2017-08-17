

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) revealed earnings for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $927 million, or $0.86 per share. This was up from $550 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 32.6% to $3.74 billion. This was up from $2.82 billion last year.



Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $927 Mln. vs. $550 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 68.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.86 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 72.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q3): $3.74 Bln vs. $2.82 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 32.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.86 - $0.94 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.85 - $4.00 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX