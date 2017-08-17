Global Bicycle Gearbox System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.3%, 2017-2021 with Pinion, Shimano, Campagnolo, SR Suntour & Rohloff Dominating

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Bicycle Gearbox System Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global bicycle gearbox system market to grow at a CAGR of 9.38% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Bicycle Gearbox System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is electronic gear shifting in bicycles. Electronic gear shifting is an innovative mechanism that enables the cyclist to shift gear using electronic switches rather than traditional mechanical control levers. The switches are connected to a battery and a small electric motor will drive the derailleur and also switches the chain from one cog to another, thereby enabling rapid switching of gears.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in GDP is contributing to market growth. Bicycle is one of the most efficient modes of transportation. The growth further continues as more people are becoming concerned about the health and environmental issues. The market is expanding in Europe because of government initiatives to promote bicycles to reduce traffic congestion and because of the health benefits. Bicycling is also a popular sport in Europe. Similar trends are also observed in developed and emerging economies.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rise in price of bicycle with addition of gears. Single gear bicycle has a fixed gear ratio. It has a fixed cassette, which keeps the wheel turning when the pedals are spinning. As the design of fixed gear bicycle is simple, it is a preferred choice for cyclists. The simplistic design of the fixed gear bicycle makes it less expensive than the ones equipped with multiple gears. Although they are complex and expensive, multiple gears can outperform fixed gear bicycles in terms of speed and sharp inclination.



Key vendors

Pinion

Shimano

Campagnolo

SR Suntour

Rohloff

Other prominent vendors

Efneo

SRAM

effiGEAR

Fallbrook Technologies

Sturmey-Archer

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 07: Geographic Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/98fdxq/global_bicycle

