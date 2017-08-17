sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.08.2017 | 22:46
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global High-pressure Valves Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4% by 2021: Breakdown by Product & End User

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global High-pressure Valves Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global high-pressure valves market to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global High-pressure Valves Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is IIoT and remote monitoring of valves. In industries, most of the useful data is lost due to the poor record maintenance activities or the incapability of the software to handle heavy data input. However, with the help of IIoT, the data of all the processes within the industry get stored in a cloud through which the data can be later retrieved for analysis and reference.

According to the report, one driver in the market is protecting assets deployed in high-pressure environment. High-pressure valves help processes to take place easily without tripping. This means, that without creating any disturbance in the processes the high-pressure valves help in carrying out harsh processes safely. High-pressure applications require equipment that can bear a heavy load and help in delivering a refined output. However, it has been observed that generally, the equipment within the industries fails to withstand high-pressure conditions.


Key vendors

  • Danfoss
  • Accudyne Industries
  • Graco
  • High Pressure Equipment Company
  • Parker Hannifin

Other prominent vendors

  • Abbott Vascular
  • Abiomed
  • AtriCure
  • Biosensors International
  • Biotronik
  • BioVentrix
  • C. R. Bard

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 08: Geographical Segmentation

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9b4tv4/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire