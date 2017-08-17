Global High-pressure Valves Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4% by 2021: Breakdown by Product & End User

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global high-pressure valves market to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global High-pressure Valves Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is IIoT and remote monitoring of valves. In industries, most of the useful data is lost due to the poor record maintenance activities or the incapability of the software to handle heavy data input. However, with the help of IIoT, the data of all the processes within the industry get stored in a cloud through which the data can be later retrieved for analysis and reference.

According to the report, one driver in the market is protecting assets deployed in high-pressure environment. High-pressure valves help processes to take place easily without tripping. This means, that without creating any disturbance in the processes the high-pressure valves help in carrying out harsh processes safely. High-pressure applications require equipment that can bear a heavy load and help in delivering a refined output. However, it has been observed that generally, the equipment within the industries fails to withstand high-pressure conditions.

Key vendors

Danfoss

Accudyne Industries

Graco

High Pressure Equipment Company

Parker Hannifin

Other prominent vendors

Abbott Vascular

Abiomed

AtriCure

Biosensors International

Biotronik

BioVentrix

C. R. Bard

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 08: Geographical Segmentation



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



