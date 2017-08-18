Biobanking Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022 - Advances in Biobanking and Growing Trend of Conserving Cord Blood Stem Cells of Newborns

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Biobanking Market by Product and Service(Equipment, Consumable, Services, Software), Sample Type (Blood Products, Human Tissues, Cell Lines, Nucleic Acid), Application(Regenerative Medicine, Life Science, Clinical Research) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global biobanking market is expected to reach USD 2.69 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.85 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.8%



A number of factors such as increasing number of genomics research activities for studying diseases, advances in biobanking and growing trend of conserving cord blood stem cells of newborns and government & private funding to support regenerative medicine research in biobanking are expected to drive the growth of this market.



The global biobanking market is segmented by product and service, sample type, storage type, application and regions. By product and service, the biobanking market is segmented into equipment, consumables, services and software. The equipment segment is expected to lead the global biobanking market in 2017. Factors such as the growth in the number of biobanks and number of biosamples to be stored are increasing the demand for biobanking equipment.



The global biobanking market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global biobanking market in the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at Japan, China, and India. Improving life sciences research infrastructure in emerging economies and growing government investment in biomedical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries are some of the factors propelling market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.



The high cost of automation and issues related to biospecimen sample procurement are expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.



Major industry players launched innovative products to maintain and improve their position in the biobanking market. Hamilton Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Brooks Automation (U.S.), and Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd (Japan) have been identified as the top players in this market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Number of Genomics Research Activities for Studying Diseases

Advances in Biobanking and Growing Trend of Conserving Cord Blood Stem Cells of Newborns

Government & Private Funding to Support Regenerative Medicine Research

Growing Need for Cost-Effective Drug Discovery and Development

Restraints



High Cost of Automation

Issues Related to Biospecimen Sample Procurement

Opportunities



Emerging Countries

Growing Focus on the Research and Development of Cell Therapies

Challenges



Long-Term Sustainability of Biobanks

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Biobanking: Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: Biobanking Market, By Region & Sample Type (2017)

4.3 Biobanking Market, By Product & Service, 2017-2022

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Biobanking Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics



6 Global Biobanking Market, By Product and Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Equipment

6.3 Consumables

6.4 Services

6.5 Software



7 Global Biobanking Market, By Sample Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Blood Products

7.3 Human Tissues

7.4 Cell Lines

7.5 Nucleic Acids

7.6 Biological Fluids

7.7 Human Waste Products



8 Global Biobanking Market, By Storage Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manual Storage

8.3 Automated Storage



9 Global Biobanking Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Regenerative Medicine

9.3 Life Science Research

9.4 Clinical Research



10 Global Biobanking Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking

11.4 Market Share Analysis



12 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7hxg9c/biobanking_market





