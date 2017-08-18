Global Dragging Equipment Detector Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2021: Growing Demand for Intelligent Transport Systems

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Dragging Equipment Detector Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global dragging equipment detector market to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Dragging Equipment Detector Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing demand for intelligent transport systems. The trains communication network is used for the transfer of information and communications. Gateways, sensors, and detectors are used for facilitating communication among networks. The dragging equipment detectors connect the nodes of the network and help to establish connectivity with the tracks and trains with the help of network elements such as nodes and other gateways. A gateway enables and provides effective control systems for trams, metros, high-speed trains, and locomotives.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in PPP. Developed and developing economies around the world are currently in the process of adopting the public and private partnership (PPP) model for infrastructure projects. Cost savings and better risk sharing are the benefits of the PPP model that is particularly relevant to railway infrastructure.



Private players will have a contract with government authorities for maintaining the railway infrastructures. These contracts ensure timely payment of dues so that the projects meet the delivery deadlines. The economic growth and development of a nation depend to a great extent upon the efficient rail transport system. High-speed locomotive lines substitute long-distance roadways and provide an efficient way to create demand for dragging equipment detectors in bulk.



Key vendors

Metrom Rail,

Inspired Systems,

voestalpine SIGNALING Zeltweg,

Inteletrack,

On-Track Technology,

Ineco

