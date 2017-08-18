sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

53,18 Euro		-0,168
-0,31 %
WKN: 863669 ISIN: US4972661064 Ticker-Symbol: KIY 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
KIRBY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KIRBY CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KIRBY CORPORATION
KIRBY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KIRBY CORPORATION53,18-0,31 %
ROY CERAMICS SE0,630,00 %