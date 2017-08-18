Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-08-17 / 23:53 *ROY Ceramics SE acquires Flex Space Kirby Interchange in Houston, Texas, and receives further payment by White Horse* 17 August 2017, Hungen - Today, ROY Ceramics SE (WKN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) concluded a contract regarding the acquisition of Kirby Interchange, a flexibly usable commercial space in Houston, Texas. *Acquisition of Flex Space Kirby Interchange in Houston, Texas* The acquired property includes a rentable area of 27,264 m2 on a property area of 58,801 m2 in total. The rental rate is currently approx. 80.2% with a weighted residual term of the current lease contracts of 2.97 years and predominant use as office space. Part of the vacant commercial areas are to be rented and ROY itself is to use part of them as office areas to accommodate the administration of the planned factory. The property is situated not far from the Texas Medical Center and is within walking distance of NRG Stadium and the NRG Astrodome and has direct access to Highway 288, as well as to Interstate 610. It is planned to incorporate this property into the company's long-term portfolio to achieve rental income, and to create office capacities for the ROY administration. ROY Ceramics SE pays a purchase price of USD 24.8 million, which, in addition to company capital amounting to USD 9.3 million, is to be financed with USD 15.5 million via outside capital. The expected return on the capital on the rented space amounts to approx. 11.9% p.a. initially. *Further payment by White Horse* The capital share for the purchase price is partly being financed by the payments received from White Horse. Since the press release of 13 July 2017, further partial payments amounting to USD 10.4 million have been made by White Horse. ROY Ceramics SE sold its major subsidiaries to White Horse in 2015 for a price of USD 80 million, less property tax and fees. Payments of this (including interest) amounting to USD 32.4 million have been made to date. USD 42 million is still outstanding. ROY Ceramics SE also assumes that White Horse will fulfil its obligation completely and also expects to receive monthly partial payments from White Horse until the debt has been paid off. For the further course of the intended relocation of production to Houston, Texas, ROY Ceramics SE does not see any negative effects through the settlement in further future partial payments and upholds the objective of having completed the new manufacturing plant in Houston, Texas, in approx. two years' time. *About ROY Ceramics SE* Until the sale of the operative subsidiary of the Group in China to White Horse, ROY Ceramics SE produced a complete range of sanitary and bathroom furnishings for use in mid- to high-priced premises. ROY Ceramics SE delivered high-quality and aesthetically appealing sanitary products within the People's Republic of China. After receipt of the payments by White Horse, ROY Ceramics SE aims to again become a leading provider of bathroom solutions for the Chinese and international markets with its ultramodern ceramics plant that will be built in Houston, Texas. For further information please contact us at: ROY Ceramics SE Gießener Str. 42 35410 Hungen Tel.: +49 (0)69 710455-155 Fax +49 (0)69 710455450 email ir@roykeramik.de Or visit: www.roykeramik.de End of Media Release Issuer: ROY Ceramics SE Key word(s): Finance 2017-08-17 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: ROY Ceramics SE Bockenheimer Landstr. 17/19 60325 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: +49 (0) 69 710455155 Fax: +49 (0)69 710455450 E-mail: ir@roykeramik.de Internet: www.roykeramik.de ISIN: DE000RYSE888 WKN: RYSE88 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Wien (Dritter Markt (MTF) / Third Market (MTF)) End of News DGAP Media 602429 2017-08-17

August 17, 2017 17:53 ET (21:53 GMT)