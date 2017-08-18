Global Vapor Permeability Films Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.4% by 2021: Increasing Focus on Sustainable Solutions

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global vapor permeability films market to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Vapor Permeability Films Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is increasing focus on sustainable solutions. Vendors in the global vapor permeability films market are emphasizing on the usage of sustainable films. For instance, in April 2017, RKW Group showcased a broad range of its products that included its sustainable films and nonwoven portfolio for hygiene, medical, and industrial applications at Index 2017 in Geneva.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing industrial applications. The global vapor permeability films market is growing because of increasing industrial applications of these films. For instance, in food packaging applications, these films are used to protect perishables from spoilage by controlling the level of oxygen. It offers enhanced taste and quality of food for the consumers. This is because if the food is packed with a non-permeable film, it results in a low-level oxygen content inside the packaging, which leads to decaying of food.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is regulatory challenges. Several regulatory challenges impact the global vapor permeability films market. For instance, in January 2017, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned the surgical gloves that used powder as a lubricant globally, to prevent any risk of illness. The surgical gloves require vapor permeable films as raw materials. In March 2017, the government of India banned all types of plastic packaging in Delhi to encourage sustainability. Also, in 2016, the state government of Karnataka in India banned the usage of plastic carrier bags and films in the state.



