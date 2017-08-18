

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire investor Mark Cuban reportedly seeks to buy back the Broadcast.com brand name, in order to use it for his start up.



Cuban wants to use the name for a tweaked version of a private chat app Cyber Dust, according to tech news site The Information.



Cyber Dust is available for iOS and Android devices and claims to be a safe and private way to chat with people.



According to reports, an updated version of the app will allow people pay for the privilege to chat privately with well-known people like Cuban. Payment would be made via cryptocurrency.



Cuban had sold Broadcast.com brand to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999.



