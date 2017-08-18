NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK: GAHC), (the "Company") announced today that after months of development and testing, the Company's subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc. ("GES"), is proud to announce the implementation of new proprietary software and hardware to utilize in ballot scanning during the tabulation process. The software is advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode software featuring de-skewing, de-speckling and image correction. The computer hardware and software developed by GES over the past few months was designed to run without Internet or Wi-Fi access. Recent news reports have stated that elections systems with online access can be compromised by hackers. GES' new system is hard wired, not using the Internet or Wi-Fi, ensuring complete security. The system allows for triple auditing capabilities, which are; electronically generated tabulation results, jpeg imaging and storage, and the original physical ballot. This advancement gives GES the ability to tabulate elections faster and more efficiently, and brings the opportunity for GES to compete for larger elections. GES recently deployed this system in an actual election and it operated flawlessly.

"Our development team, led by HCAS Technologies and Imaging 101 has been very easy to work with as we tailor the hardware and software to suit the needs of our current and future clients, maintaining the standard of quality I have provided over the last 35 years," said Maralin Falik, CEO of Global Election Services.

John Matthews, CEO of Global Arena Holding, Inc. said "Our priority is to provide our clients with the absolute best election services possible. These new proprietary tools, coupled with decades of reputable election management experience, makes that slogan a reality. Therefore, we will continue to aggressively pursue technological advancements that will give GES the competitive edge."

In addition to this ballot scanning system, the Company is developing multiple election platforms including Internet voting and voting solutions using the Blockchain.

About Global Arena Holding

The Company trades on the OTC Pink Sheets under the ticker symbol GAHC. The Company has been publicly traded since 2011 and holds a number of interests, including Global Elections Services, Inc., GAHI Acquisition Corp and Blockchain Technologies Corporation Inc. The Company focuses on acquiring technologies, patents and companies having the ability to leverage the blockchain crypto technology.

For more information visit: http://globalarenaholding.com

