Freitag, 18.08.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.08.2017 | 01:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

United States Power Tools Market 2017-2021 by Power Source, Type & End User

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Power Tools Market in the US 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The power tools market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 3.83% during the period 2017-2021

Power Tools Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand from end-users.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growth in construction activities. The construction industry is the largest end-user of power tools in the US. Power tools facilitate construction operations, such as cutting, drilling, crushing, grinding, wrenching, etc. The increase in construction activities is a direct driver for the power tools market in the US.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Wireless/inductive charging for power tools. Although cordless power tools have been available for the past several years, their adoption has been slow due to battery issues. Most of the existing battery-powered power tools require their battery to be removed from the tool for recharging.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High price of Li-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries or Li-ion batteries may pose a challenge to power tools sales in the cordless segment as they are gradually replacing the nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) batteries, which were used earlier.

Key Vendors

  • Stanley Black & Decker
  • Robert Bosch Tool
  • Makita
  • Techtronic Industries
  • the Apex Tool Group.

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Andreas Stihl
  • Atlas Copco AB
  • C. & E. Fein GmbH
  • Danaher
  • Harbor Freight Tools
  • Hilti
  • Hitachi Koki
  • Illinois Tool Works
  • MAFELL
  • Panasonic Corporation of North America
  • Positec
  • Snap-on Incorporated
  • TTS Tooltechnic Systems

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Power Source

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Type

Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l4ztpq/power_tools

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire