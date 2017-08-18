United States Power Tools Market 2017-2021 by Power Source, Type & End User

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Power Tools Market in the US 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The power tools market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 3.83% during the period 2017-2021

Power Tools Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand from end-users.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growth in construction activities. The construction industry is the largest end-user of power tools in the US. Power tools facilitate construction operations, such as cutting, drilling, crushing, grinding, wrenching, etc. The increase in construction activities is a direct driver for the power tools market in the US.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Wireless/inductive charging for power tools. Although cordless power tools have been available for the past several years, their adoption has been slow due to battery issues. Most of the existing battery-powered power tools require their battery to be removed from the tool for recharging.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High price of Li-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries or Li-ion batteries may pose a challenge to power tools sales in the cordless segment as they are gradually replacing the nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) batteries, which were used earlier.

Key Vendors

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Robert Bosch Tool

Makita

Techtronic Industries

the Apex Tool Group.

Other Prominent Vendors

Andreas Stihl

Atlas Copco AB

C. & E. Fein GmbH

Danaher

Harbor Freight Tools

Hilti

Hitachi Koki

Illinois Tool Works

MAFELL

Panasonic Corporation of North America

Positec

Snap-on Incorporated

TTS Tooltechnic Systems

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Power Source



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l4ztpq/power_tools





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716