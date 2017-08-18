KamaGames Enjoys a Hugely Successful WMGC & Enters the Chinese Market

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global developers and publishers of social card games for mobile platforms, the KamaGames Group, today announced another very successful show attendance as they return from the World Mobile Game Conference (WMGC) part of this year's China Joy Exhibition in Shanghai China.

As part of the group's further expansion into the Asian markets, KamaGames were one of the conference's platinum sponsors that saw them having a strong marketing and communications execution as well as a talk by Daniel Kashti, KamaGames' Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer.

During his talk, Kashti discussed how the western social card game business, currently valued at over $4 billion, is rapidly expanding across the Asian markets with more players enjoying games on mobile resulting in a comparative decline in Facebook gaming. This has resulted in significant growth across the KamaGames group and allowed them to focus expanding into new and emerging markets across the world.

In addition, the developer and publisher also hosted an evening networking event, inviting key members of the local press and local publishers and distributors to introduce them to Europe's largest independent social poker title - Pokerist.

Daniel Kashti commented, "We have spent the last year exploring both mainland China and South East Asia, and decided that Q2 and Q3 of 2017 was the right time to begin to execute our plans. We have been seeing a 2-3 fold increase in player activity in the region over the past 12 months, as well as encouraging trends continuing to appear."

The WMGC conference also saw KamaGames meeting with a number of potential key, strategic partners across various parts of Asia. Kevin Egan of KamaGames' Business Development team said, "We had an incredibly successful conference and have met some very interesting local companies that we would definitely be interested in working with going forward. We are hoping to be able to provide further details of our partnerships in the Asian markets in the coming months or sooner".

About KamaGames

The KamaGames Group are global developers and publishers of social card games designed for mobile, social, consoles and smart TVs.

Established in 2010 and employing over 220 staff, the KamaGames Group has its corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland as well as offices in London and Dubai. The group is also present either directly or through its network of partners in all global markets including USA, Europe ASIAPAC, and the Middle East and CIS countries.

Bringing together creativity, proprietary technology, and a passion for games, KamaGames has built a portfolio of premium social card games designed to deliver real-life entertainment to the masses. KamaGames' Random Number Generator (RNG) is certified by iTech Labs and meets the highest standards to guarantee fair play.

KamaGames' portfolio is localised into 29 languages and reaches over 90 million gamers worldwide with over 1 million daily active users.

The flagship game, Pokerist(R), was named one of the Best Apps of 2012 by Apple and was the #1 Top Grossing App on the Apple App Store in 89 countries, as well as being in the Top 5 Google Play Grossing Apps in 24 countries.

