Young Living Essential Oils Promotes Lauren Walker to Chief Supply Officer

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in essential oils, today announced that it has promoted Lauren Walker to the role of Chief Supply Officer. In her time with Young Living, she and her team have further implemented rigorous sourcing standards while also streamlining manufacturing, warehousing and fulfillment operations.

"Lauren embraces Young Living's passion for being stewards of the earth and has been a driving force in ensuring that the sourcing, manufacturing and shipping components of our business all operate under that mindset," said Jared Turner, Young Living Chief Operating Officer. "Her experience and expertise in project management, manufacturing, and supply chain gained throughout her career has been a great addition to our strong executive team."

Walker leads the sourcing pillar of Young Living's Seed to Seal program (Sourcing, Science and Standards), that governs how we obtain our products-whether from our corporate-owned farms, partner farms, or Seed to Seal-certified supplier. The sourcing pillar is also a major part of how we verify, through internal and third-party tracking, that the superior essential oils and premium ingredients in our products such as foods, skin care, and supplements were produced and manufactured according to industry best practices and our own high standards.

"We have an obligation to provide our customers with the highest quality products and the best customer experience, and we do that by having effective processes in place," said Walker. "I'm proud that our team has assessed the whole supply chain of an oil and refined or established processes that help us provide the best products and services to our customers."

Throughout her three-decade career with high-profile international companies, Walker has established herself as a leader and an innovator in streamlining global systems. After completing her engineering degree, she worked for Xerox as an engineer, followed by 10 years with Procter & Gamble in supply chain, manufacturing/technical operations, and quality. She also worked for seven years with Johnson & Johnson as a plant manager and as Program Manager of their Oral Care franchise. Prior to joining Young Living in 2016, she was Vice President of Manufacturing at Amway, where she was responsible for manufacturing across all product lines: nutrition, home care, personal care, beauty care, durable goods, and paper products.

In addition to her extensive experience, Walker has been a keynote speaker for American Manufacturing Strategies Summit and Front End Innovations Conference, is a Lean Six Sigma Project Champion in Manufacturing, and is Green Belt Certified. She holds a degree in engineering fromUnion College in New York. Lauren currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Salt Lake Chamber.

