Global Sparkling Juices Market 2017-2021 - Shift in Consumer Preferences from Soft Drinks to Sparkling Juices Drives Market Growth

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Sparkling Juices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global sparkling juices market to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sparkling juices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Sparkling juice is a combination of juice concentrate and carbonates, with or without artificial sweeteners. Sparkling juices come in handy for end-users looking for good taste and health. Many manufacturers are introducing new varieties of juices, especially in the cross-sectional category that includes a blend of fruit and vegetable juices, to attract the consumers. Vegetable juices are gaining popularity among consumers owing to its high nutritional and low-calorie contents.

One trend in the market is growing preference for organic sparkling juices. The popularity of organic sparkling juices is slowly gaining strength, as consumers increasingly seek for healthy, natural, and safe F&B products. In addition to this, many consumers trust organic F&B to be healthy. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the origin and quality of the ingredients used in the preparation of food products.

According to the report, one driver in the market is shift in consumer preferences from soft drinks to sparkling juices. In the last few years, consumers have grown familiar with the drawbacks of regular consumption of soft drinks. Many research show that repeated consumption of soft drinks can result in asthma, heart diseases, kidney, reproductive issues, and others. The research also found high pesticide level in carbonated drinks. For instance, in 2017, it was reported that the pesticide level in soft drinks available in India was 24 times higher than the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) regulations.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is product recalls. Product recalls hinders the growth of global sparkling juices market. In the last few years, some of the sparkling juices were recalled by the manufacturers.



Key vendors

AriZona Beverages

Coca-Cola

Knudsen & Sons

Ocean Spray

PepsiCo

S. Martinelli & Company

Other prominent vendors

Campbell Soup Company

Schweppes (Dr Pepper Snapple Group)

SANPELLEGRINO

Welch's

Alta Palla

Kristian Regle

ONLI Beverages

Cawston Press

Bai

The Switch

JUICE&WORLD

evaGROUP

The Good Juicery

MAYADOR CELLARS

SK Global Brands

Shloer

White Rock Beverages

Parle Agro



Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 08: Geographical Segmentation



Part 09: Key Leading Countries



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6z695x/global_sparkling





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716