Global Sparkling Juices Market 2017-2021 - Shift in Consumer Preferences from Soft Drinks to Sparkling Juices Drives Market Growth

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Sparkling Juices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global sparkling juices market to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sparkling juices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Sparkling juice is a combination of juice concentrate and carbonates, with or without artificial sweeteners. Sparkling juices come in handy for end-users looking for good taste and health. Many manufacturers are introducing new varieties of juices, especially in the cross-sectional category that includes a blend of fruit and vegetable juices, to attract the consumers. Vegetable juices are gaining popularity among consumers owing to its high nutritional and low-calorie contents.
One trend in the market is growing preference for organic sparkling juices. The popularity of organic sparkling juices is slowly gaining strength, as consumers increasingly seek for healthy, natural, and safe F&B products. In addition to this, many consumers trust organic F&B to be healthy. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the origin and quality of the ingredients used in the preparation of food products.
According to the report, one driver in the market is shift in consumer preferences from soft drinks to sparkling juices. In the last few years, consumers have grown familiar with the drawbacks of regular consumption of soft drinks. Many research show that repeated consumption of soft drinks can result in asthma, heart diseases, kidney, reproductive issues, and others. The research also found high pesticide level in carbonated drinks. For instance, in 2017, it was reported that the pesticide level in soft drinks available in India was 24 times higher than the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) regulations.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is product recalls. Product recalls hinders the growth of global sparkling juices market. In the last few years, some of the sparkling juices were recalled by the manufacturers.
Key vendors
- AriZona Beverages
- Coca-Cola
- Knudsen & Sons
- Ocean Spray
- PepsiCo
- S. Martinelli & Company
Other prominent vendors
- Campbell Soup Company
- Schweppes (Dr Pepper Snapple Group)
- SANPELLEGRINO
- Welch's
- Alta Palla
- Kristian Regle
- ONLI Beverages
- Cawston Press
- Bai
- The Switch
- JUICE&WORLD
- evaGROUP
- The Good Juicery
- MAYADOR CELLARS
- SK Global Brands
- Shloer
- White Rock Beverages
- Parle Agro
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
Part 08: Geographical Segmentation
Part 09: Key Leading Countries
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6z695x/global_sparkling
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716