Global Industrial Lubricant Market 2012-2016 & 2017-2022 - Analysis By Product Base Oil, Type, Industry Application & Region

The "Global Industrial Lubricant Market: Analysis By Product Base Oil, By Type, By Industry Application, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering
Global market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of 3.03% during 2017-2022, chiefly driven by the rapid growth in industries and automotive sector. The new emerging industries like Mining, Marine, etc. along with the increase in manufacturing companies, both in developed and developing countries are driving the demand of high quality lubricants due to the growing presence of synthetic and bio lubricants in the market.
Rapid industrialization and increasing demand has raised the production rate in almost every manufacturing company, globally. Industries are now therefore more concerned with the maintenance of machinery to provide better quality product. This has escalated the demand of lubricants. Moreover with the need of enhanced lubricants to work under extreme conditions, its new technology will drive the market in coming future.
The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global industrial lubricant market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
- Industrial Lubricant Market
- By Product Base Oil (Mineral, Synthetic, Bio-based)
- By Type (Process Oil, General Industrial Lubricants, Metal Working Fluid, Industrial Engine Oil, Others)
- By Industry Application (Automotive, Power, Marine, Manufacturing, Mining, Others)
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges
- SWOT Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
- Product Benchmarking of Key Industry Players manufacturing lubricants - By Application , By Type
- Policy and Regulatory Landscape
- Company Analysis - Exxon Mobil, FUCHS Group, Royal Dutch Shell, BP Global, Total Lubricants, Sinopec Limited, PetroChina Company Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Industrial Lubricant Outlook
5. Global Industrial Lubricant Market: Growth and Forecast
6. Global Industrial Lubricant Market- Segment Breakdown
7. Global Industrial Lubricant Market: Regional Analysis
8. North America Industrial Lubricant Market: An Analysis
9. South America Industrial Lubricant Market: An Analysis
10. Europe Industrial Lubricant Market: An Analysis
11. APAC Industrial Lubricant Market: An Analysis
12. Middle East & Africa Industrial Lubricant Market: An Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
14. Market Trends
15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis -Industrial Lubricant Market
16. SWOT Analysis -Industrial Lubricant Market
17. Competitive Landscape
18. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
19. Company Profiles
- Exxon Mobil
- FUCHS Group
- Royal Dutch Shell
- BP Global
- Total Lubricants
- Sinopec Limited
- PetroChina Company Limited
- Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)
