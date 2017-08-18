Fabricators and Manufacturers Association, International builds council with Cincinnati software executive

Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2017) - Lantek Sheet Metal Solutions is proud to announce the appointment of Lantek USA Director Adria Haines to the Fabricators & Manufacturer's Association, International (FMA) Software Technology Council. As one of only nine members on the council, Haines brings 20 years of expertise in CAD/CAM and manufacturing solutions software.

FMA's Software Technology Council is comprised of volunteer leaders that provide FMA members and the industry unbiased information about the benefits of software solutions and automation. "We are pleased to have Adria join our Software Technology Council," states Ashly Lantz, Education Products Specialist for FMA. "Adria offers valuable insights into the digitization of manufacturing. This topic is top of mind for our members, so we look forward to her support in the coming year."

Haines has robust experience in the CAD/CAM market. With an educational background in Computer Science from the University of Cincinnati, Haines began her career developing and supporting CAD/CAM software. She went on to serve as an Application Engineer, demonstrating and implementing CAD/CAM Interoperability projects to Fortune 500 manufacturers, before landing in her favorite role - crafting solutions for customers.

"I'm a problem-solver by nature," stated Haines. "Once I began working closely with clients in real-world manufacturing, I was hooked. To see the impact my work has in saving time and money for manufacturers is truly satisfying." In 2009 Lantek selected Haines to assemble a US team as part of their mission to help sheet metal companies digitize their processes with the most innovative software products and services. She has been key in the launch of Advanced Solutions, Lantek's new offering for the Digital Transformation of Sheet Metal companies.

"Today I am helping my clients learn Industry 4.0 technologies and how to achieve their digitization goals. I am honored to be chosen for the FMA Software Council and hope that my knowledge of CAD/CAM, Nesting, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), ERP and Integrated Smart Factory will be an asset to their mission," added Haines.

About Lantek Sheet Metal Solutions

Lantek Sheet Metal Solutions is the world's largest provider of Industry 4.0 solutions to the Sheet Metal Fabrication Industry. Their solutions include CAD/CAM Nesting, MES, ERP, and specialize in integrating software for Smart Factories. Lantek is globally headquartered in the Basque Country of Spain. Having over 30 years of experience, Lantek supports more than 18,000 customers in 90 countries. Lantek has offices in 15 countries. Lantek's U.S. Headquarters is located in Mason, OH.

About The Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International® (FMA)

FMA is a professional organization with more than 2,500 individual and company members working together to improve the metal processing, forming and fabricating industry. Founded in 1970, FMA brings metal fabricators and equipment manufacturers together through technology councils, educational programs, networking events, and FABTECH®, the industry's leading trade show. The official publications of FMA include - The FABRICATOR®, The Tube & Pipe Journal®, STAMPING Journal®, Practical Welding Today®, The Fabricator® en Espanol, Canadian Metalworking, and Canadian Fabricating & Welding. FMA's charitable foundation, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs®, provides grants to community and technical colleges to produce manufacturing summer camps for youth ages 12-16 to introduce them to manufacturing career options. The foundation provides scholarships for qualified students in post-secondary educational programs leading to careers in manufacturing as well. www.fmanet.org

Media Contact:

Kevin Must

577-805-1028