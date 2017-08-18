SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses Exceeding $100,000 to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the 'Firm') announces a securities class action lawsuit against Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ('Chipotle' or the 'Company') (NYSE: CMG). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares from February 5, 2016 through July 19, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the September 18, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Chipotle shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Chipotle made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's purported improvements in its restaurants' food safety policies were inadequate; that Chipotle's quality controls were not in compliance with applicable consumer and workplace safety regulations; that the quality controls remained insufficient to safeguard consumer and employee health; and that as a result, Chipotle's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information reached the public, Chipotle's stock price declined materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have questions regarding this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq.

