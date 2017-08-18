

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market climbed higher again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 45 points or 1.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,270-point plateau although it's expected to turn lower again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to the continued chaos in Washington. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the properties and oil companies, while the financials were mixed.



For the day, the index gained 21.98 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 3,268.43 after trading between 3,251.46 and 3,269.14. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 10.99 points or 0.58 percent to end at 1,909.38.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.55 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 0.18 percent, Bank of China dipped 0.25 percent, Vanke added 0.27 percent, Gemdale spiked 1.71 percent, PetroChina gained 0.38 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 0.34 percent, China Life jumped 0.99 percent and Ping An Insurance fell 0.21 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is weak as stocks moved sharply lower on Thursday, wiping out the mild upside from the previous session.



The Dow shed 274.14 points or 1.2 percent to 21,750.73, while the NASDAQ lost 123.19 points or 1.9 percent to 6,211.91 and the S&P fell 38.10 points or 1.5 percent to 2,430.01.



The broadly based weakness reflected concerns about ongoing political turmoil in Washington, D.C. The backlash to President Donald Trump's response to last weekend's violent events in Virginia, has led to worries about the president's pro-business agenda.



Traders also reacted negatively to the latest batch of earnings news, with Wal-Mart (WMT) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) moving lower after reporting their quarterly results.



In economic news, the Labor Department noted a bigger than expected drop in initial jobless claims in the week ended August 12th. Also, the Federal Reserve said industrial production rose less than expected in July.



Crude oil futures steadied Thursday as traders bet recent losses were overdone considering the drop in U.S. inventories. WTI light sweet crude oil was up 35 cents at $47.14 a barrel.



