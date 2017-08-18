Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 18/08/2017 / 09:44 UTC+8 *China New Higher Education Becomes Constituent of Certain Indexes of Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited for the First Time* (Hong Kong - 18 Aug 2017) *China New Higher Education Group Limited* ("China New Higher Education", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2001.HK) is pleased to announce that China New Higher Education has been included as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index ("HSSI") and Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index ("HSCGSI") in the Hang Seng Composite Index ("HSCI") Series for the first time, in the review of the Hang Seng Family of Indexes for the quarter ended 30 June 2017. The change will become effective on 4 September 2017 (Monday). This is the first time for the Group to be included into the HSCI, which implies that the Group's overall strength has been recognized and trusted by the Hong Kong capital market. The Group is honored to be included in the HSCI for the first time. The management will continue to expand the Group's school network, while increasing investment to enhance the quality of existing schools and improve the market penetration rate in the domestic private education industry. In this way, the Group's income will further increase and shareholders will enjoy satisfactory returns. *Mr. Li Xiaoxuan, Chairman of China New Higher Education*, said, "the Group's inclusion in the market benchmark index represents capital market's recognition of the Group, and is expected to expand shareholder base and trading liquidity of the Group, resulting in realization of the value of investment in the Group and enhancement of the Group's reputation in the capital market." -END- *China New Higher Education Group Limited* China New Higher Education is a leading private formal higher education group in China with over 12 years of operating and teaching experience, specializing in providing higher education which focuses on applied sciences. The Group endeavors to help each student maximize his or her potential and live his or her life to the fullest. The Group's fundamental educational philosophy is mainly composed of two integral parts: (i) to nurture the growth of our students, and provide education tailored to each student's individual needs and circumstances; and (ii) to equip our students with practical and readily applicable skills that meet market demand. The Group currently operates and invests in four schools, namely the Yunnan Technology and Business University, the Guizhou Technology and Business Institute, the Science and Technology College of Hubei Minzu University and the Harbin Huade University in Southwestern, Central and Northeastern China, respectively, and the construction of Northwest School will commence in the second half of 2017. The Group provides high quality higher education in a wide selection of fields in applied sciences. Its courses are designed to equip students with practical and readily applicable skills, helping to prepare them for the job market. It achieved industry-leading graduate employment rates, with over 98% of its graduates in 2013, 2014 and 2015 either employed or pursuing further studies by the end of their year of graduation, according to Frost & Sullivan. Furthermore, the Group is one of the fast-growing higher education groups focusing on applied sciences in China in terms of the number of enrolled students at the end of the past three school years, with its overall student enrolment growing from 18,590 by the end of June 2014 to 46,460 by the end of December 2016. The press release is distributed by *Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited* on behalf of *China New Higher Education*. For further information, please contact: *Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited* Jacqueline Wong / Alice Wong / John Lin Tel: (852) 3970 2177 / (852) 3970 2238/ (852) 3970 2226 Fax: (852) 2565 1638 Email: po@wsfg.hk / alicewong@wsfg.hk / johnlinr@wsfg.hk Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NUYNTQWOTK [1] Document title: China New Higher Education Becomes Constituent of Certain Indexes of Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited for the First Time 18/08/2017 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3a1ec44aaa460c60017ea9419df67637&application_id=602435&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 17, 2017 21:46 ET (01:46 GMT)