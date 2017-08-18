

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - A van mowed down pedestrians in the heart of Spain's second-largest city Barcelona on Thursday, killing at least 13 people in a terror attack claimed by Islamic State, according to reports.



The reports said more than 100 others were injured, many so severely that the death toll could rise.



Hours after the attack, police killed four alleged terrorists and injured a fifth as they responded to a separate attack that injured seven people in Cambrils, a town southwest of Barcelona, the Catalan government reportedly said.



On Thursday, at around 4:50 p.m. local time, the van started driving down the pedestrian section of Las Ramblas, a central thoroughfare popular with both tourists and residents, gathering speed as it plowed through hundreds of people, police reportedly said. After driving for about 2,000 feet, the driver jumped out of the van and fled on foot.



