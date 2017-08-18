

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Friday, tracking the overnight sell-off on Wall Street and a stronger safe-haven yen. Growing doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to implement economic reforms and a terror attack in Barcelona dented investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 184.97 points or 0.94 percent to 19,517.66, off a low of 19,435.68 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is losing more than 2 percent and Sony is declining almost 2 percent. Panasonic and Canon are down more than 1 percent each. Among automakers, Toyota and Honda are declining almost 1 percent each.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is declining more than 1 percent.



Among the major gainers, Nippon Yusen and Asahi Group are rising almost 2 percent, while Screen Holdings is up more than 1 percent.



On the flip side, Fujikura and Dai-ichi Life Holdings are losing more than 3 percent each, while Mitsubishi Motors and T&D Holdings are down almost 3 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 109 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday, reflecting concerns about the ongoing political turmoil in Washington, D.C. The backlash to President Donald Trump's response to last weekend's violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, has led to worries about the president's pro-business agenda.



The Dow tumbled 274.14 points or 1.2 percent to 21,750.73, the Nasdaq plummeted 123.19 points or 1.9 percent to 6,211.91 and the S&P 500 slumped 38.10 points 1.5 percent to 2,430.01.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on Thursday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both slid by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil futures steadied Thursday as traders bet recent losses were overdone considering the significant drop in U.S. inventories. WTI crude rose $0.35 to $47.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



