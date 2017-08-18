

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc., (MRK) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for the PARP inhibitor, LYNPARZA or olaparib, as follows:



New use of LYNPARZA tablets as a maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent, epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy, regardless of BRCA status;



New use of LYNPARZA tablets (2 tablets twice daily) as opposed to capsules (8 capsules twice daily).



LYNPARZA tablets also now indicated (conversion from the current accelerated approval4) for the use in adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA-mutated (gBRCA) advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with three or more prior lines of chemotherapy; patients for this indication are selected for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic.



