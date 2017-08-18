NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- White Fox Ventures, Inc., a public corporation in the USA (ticker symbol OTCPink: AWAW), announced that Fintech research laboratory would deploy Ethereum based KeY' TOKEN as a key to its smartBANK platform.

In the smartBANK project, which will be launched in April 2018, transactions can be done in cryptocurrencies on top of the main legal currencies such as US Dollars, Euro, and Japanese Yen. As announced in the previous press release, as a new licensed bank registered in the Central America, smartBANK will observe legal banking and compliance, and provide a high security service based on private chain.

Also, in the smartBANK project, exchanges will be established in many countries around the world to form a new exchange network and to offer services with high convenience where both legal currency and cryptocurrency are accepted anywhere in the world.

Currently, among the major cryptocurrency exchanges in America, there exists an exchange that handles 7 billion USD worth of cryptocurrency transactions. The establishment of smartBANK exchange network holds important significance given such expanding market scale.

The KeY' TOKEN - the key access to smartBANK services, which will be deployed, will launch its worldwide crowdsale in September 2017. As a response, White Fox Ventures hereby announces its participation in the crowdsale. By being part of such profitable business, White Fox Ventures aims to benefit its stockholders and contribute to the society and at the same time, the management team of White Fox Ventures will continue its research in exploring the possibility and the practical use of blockchain and smart contract.

DISCLAIMER - Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "Forward-Looking" in nature (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). All statements regarding the Company's ("AWAW") financial position, potential, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations are Forward-Looking statements. Many of these statements contain words such as "hopefully," "attempt," "goal," "aims," "may," "expect," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "would," "exceed," "should," "steady," "plan," "potential," "dramatic," and variations of such words and similar expressions identify Forward-Looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a Forward-Looking statement. Because Forward-Looking statements involve future risks and uncertainties, there are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company cannot predict the actual effect these factors will have on its results and many of the factors and their effects are beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise. Given these uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements.

For Japanese Investors:

For further information regarding these and other risks related to AWAW business, investors should consult AWAW's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Mr. Shinsuke Nakano

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +81-3-6277-0150

Email: info@whitefoxventures.com



