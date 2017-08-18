

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to a 1-1/2-month high of 127.99 against the euro and nearly a 2-month high of 140.61 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 128.39 and 140.98, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc advanced to a 4-day high of 109.29 and a 3-day high of 113.51 from yesterday's closing quotes of 109.55 and 113.78, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 126.00 against the euro, 139.00 against the pound, 108.00 against the greenback and 112.00 against the franc.



