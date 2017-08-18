Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Holding Manutas Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Herlin, Antti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20170817184555_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-17 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 4143 Unit price: 7,78037 Euro Volume: 4541 Unit price: 7,74532 Euro Volume: 3948 Unit price: 7,76041 Euro Volume: 4464 Unit price: 7,76784 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 17096 Volume weighted average price: 7.76318 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-17 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 365 Unit price: 7,78170 Euro Volume: 382 Unit price: 7,74674 Euro Volume: 541 Unit price: 7,75241 Euro Volume: 261 Unit price: 7,76975 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1549 Volume weighted average price: 7.76084 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-17 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 492 Unit price: 7,77893 Euro Volume: 77 Unit price: 7,73727 Euro Volume: 511 Unit price: 7,75842 Euro Volume: 275 Unit price: 7,77047 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1355 Volume weighted average price: 7.76711 Euro