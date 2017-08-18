The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 18.08.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 18.08.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA XFRA AU3CB0198240 GE CAP.AUSTR.FDG 2017 BD00 BON AUD N

CA ZK8A XFRA DE000DB7XPQ4 DT.BANK MTH 12/17 BD00 BON EUR N

CA XFRA DE000HSH3S03 HSH NORDBANK IS 11/17 BD01 BON EUR N

CA NR9A XFRA DE000NRW0C37 LAND NRW SCHATZ11R1141 BD01 BON EUR N

CA XFRA USN3700LAA37 GREENKO DUTCH 14/19 REGS BD01 BON USD N