

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Today's Daily Dose brings you news about expanded FDA approval of AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza; positive results from Endologix's LEOPARD trial; Fluidigm's licensing agreement with Baylor Genetics; Humana and Amgen's partnership to improve health outcomes and efficiency and Pfizer's Besponsa getting thumbs up from the U.S. regulatory agency.



Read on...



The FDA has expanded the approved use of AstraZeneca PLC's (AZN) and its partner Merck & Co. Inc's (MRK) LYNPARZA in new tablet formulation as a maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent, epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy, regardless of BRCA status.



LYNPARZA as a capsule formulation was given accelerated approval in the U.S. in 2014 for treatment of women with advanced ovarian cancer associated with defective BRCA genes, as detected by an FDA-approved test.



The newly-approved tablet formulation means reduced pill count compared to capsules - i.e., 2 tablets twice daily as opposed to 8 capsules twice daily.



Lynparza generated sales of $218 million in 2016.



AZN closed Thursday's trading at $29.08, down 0.34%.



Endologix Inc. (ELGX) has reported encouraging results from its head-to-head study comparing currently available endovascular abdominal aortic stent grafts trial, dubbed LEOPARD.



LEOPARD directly compares the Endologix AFX and AFX2 endografts to other commercially available bifurcated aortic endografts.



Initiated in 2015, the trial has since randomized 458 patients. The primary endpoint in the study is freedom from Aneurysm Related Complications ('ARC'), such as aneurysm rupture, conversion to open repair, endoleaks, migration, aneurysm enlargement and secondary interventions. Based upon the patients that have completed their one-year follow-up, freedom from ARC with AFX/AFX2 is 84.7%, compared to 82.0% with the other devices, noted the Company.



ELGX closed Thursday's trading at $4.26, down 2.52%.



Shares of Fluidigm Corp. (FLDM) rose more than 5% in extended trading on Thursday, following a licensing agreement with Baylor Genetics.



Under the agreement, Fluidigm obtains the rights to commercialize the CFTR (cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator) library prep assay developed by Baylor Genetics for research use with the Juno automated microfluidic system.



The two companies have come together to offer a next-generation sequencing (NGS) library prep assay that enables efficient sequencing of the CFTR gene.



FLDM closed Thursday's trading at $3.60, down 1.10%. In after-hours, the stock was up 5.56% to $3.80.



The FDA has given market clearance to Globus Medical Inc.'s (GMED) Excelsius GPS, a revolutionary robotic guidance and navigation system.



Excelsius GPS seamlessly integrates Globus Medical implants and instruments and is compatible with pre-operative CT, intra-operative CT and fluoroscopic imaging modalities. The system is designed to minimize radiation exposure, streamline workflow, and reproducibly assist in implant placement, according to the Company.



GMED closed Thursday's trading at $30.35, up 3.83%.



Humana Inc. (HUM) and Amgen (AMGN) have teamed up to improve health outcomes and efficiency.



The partnership will initially target multiple serious conditions, including cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, neurologic disorders, inflammatory diseases and cancer.



Commenting on the collaboration, Joshua Ofman, senior vice president of Global Value, Access & Policy at Amgen, said, 'It is our hope that this collaboration with Humana, a first of its kind for Amgen, will cultivate value-based, integrated approaches to care that will focus on patients and benefit the healthcare system more broadly.'



HUM closed Thursday's trading at $247.66, up 0.12%.



The FDA has approved Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) BESPONSA for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia.



The drug will sport a boxed warning for hepatotoxicity, including hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD), also known as sinusoidal obstruction syndrome (SOS), and increased risk of post-HSCT non-relapse mortality.



BESPONSA was approved in the European Union as recently as June 30, 2017.



PFE closed Thursday's trading at $32.95, down 1.23%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX