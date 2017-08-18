

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 1-week low of 86.03 against the yen and a 2-day low of 1.4881 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 86.37 and 1.4867, respectively.



Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to 2-day lows of 0.7869, 1.0809 and 0.9985 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7883, 1.0824 and 0.9997, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 85.00 against the yen, 1.51 against the euro, 0.76 against the greenback, 1.06 against the kiwi and 0.98 against the loonie.



