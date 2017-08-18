

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 2-day low of 0.7276 against the U.S. dollar and a 1-week low of 79.53 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7282 and 79.78, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi dropped to 1.6105 from yesterday's closing value of 1.6097.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.71 against the greenback, 78.00 against the yen and 1.62 against the euro.



