

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in tha Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 2-day low of 1.2691 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day low of 86.13 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2679 and 86.38, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie dropped to 1.4872 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4865.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.28 against the greenback, 85.00 against the yen and 1.50 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX