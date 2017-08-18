

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys Limited (INFY) said Friday that Vishal Sikka has resigned as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Meanwhile, U. B. Pravin Rao has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.



The company also said that Sikka has been appointed Executive Vice Chairman effective today, and will hold office until the new permanent Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director takes charge, which should be no later than March 31, 2018.



In his notice of resignation to the Board, Sikka reiterated his belief in the great potential of Infosys, but cited among his reasons for leaving a continuous stream of distractions and disruptions over the recent months and quarters, increasingly personal and negative as of late, as preventing management's ability to accelerate the Company's transformation.



Infosys said, 'The Board understands and acknowledges Dr. Sikka's reasons for resignation, and regrets his decision. In particular, the Board is profoundly distressed by the unfounded personal attacks on the members of our management team that were made in the anonymous letters and have surfaced in recent months. As the Board has previously stated, a series of careful investigations found no merit to the unsubstantiated and anonymous allegations that had been asserted.'



The Board denounces the critics who have amplified and sought to further promote demonstrably false allegations which have harmed employee morale and contributed to the loss of the Company's valued CEO.



