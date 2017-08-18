INFOSYS LIMITED - Outcome of Board Meeting

PR Newswire
London, August 18
Please click here to see announcement
BrancheIT-Dienstleistungen
AktienmarktSensex
PR Newswire
London, August 18
Please click here to see announcement
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|09:01
|Vishal Sikka tritt als Infosys-CEO zurück
► Artikel lesen
|08:58
|India's Infosys announces that CEO has resigned
► Artikel lesen
|08:45
|Repeated 'assaults' by Narayana Murthy led to Vishal Sikka's exit, says Infosys board
► Artikel lesen
|08:38
|BRIEF-India's Infosys' Sikka says absolutely focussed on Q2, rest of the year
► Artikel lesen
|08:37
|Vishal Sikka blames personal attacks for decision to resign as Infosys CEO in blog
► Artikel lesen