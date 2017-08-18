

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open lower on Friday as a deadly attack in Spain left the world shocked and doubts grew about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to push through his economic agenda.



A van mowed down pedestrians in the heart of Spain's second-largest city Barcelona on Thursday, killing at least 13 people in a terror attack claimed by Islamic State. More than 100 others were reportedly injured, many so severely that the death toll could rise.



After Trump disbanded two advisory groups of American business leaders, reports emerged that Gary Cohn, a key force behind Trump's tax reform program, is considering resigning as President Trump's top economic advisor. However, the White House knocked down these rumors.



U.S. stocks tumbled overnight as technology stocks sold off, Cisco Systems issued a disappointing sales forecast and investors fretted about uncertainty over the U.S. political outlook.



The Dow dropped 1.2 percent to post its biggest single-day loss in three months and the S&P 500 fell 1.5 percent to its lowest closing level in over a month while the Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.9 percent.



Asian markets are broadly lower as geopolitical tensions and the latest political developments in the U.S. sent new money into safe-haven assets. Gold held steady and the yen strengthened while oil prices dipped on heightened risk aversion.



The day's economic calendar remains light, with German producer price data, euro area current account figures for June and a report on U.S. consumer sentiment slated for release later in the day.



European stocks snapped a three-day winning streak on Thursday as uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. monetary and fiscal policy lingered and minutes of the European Central Bank's July policy meeting showed concerns over a possible overshoot in the single currency.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.6 percent, dragged down by banking stocks. The German DAX shed half a percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both slid around 0.6 percent.



