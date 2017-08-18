

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese PC and mobile maker Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK) reported that its loss attributable to equity holders for the first-quarter ended June 30, 2017 was about US$72 million, compared to profit of US$173 million reported in the corresponding period of last year. Loss per share was US0.66 cents, compared with earnings per share US1.56 cents last year.



The Group's gross profit was US$1.365 billion, a decrease of 11 percent year-on-year, while gross margin decreased by 1.7 percentage point year-on-year to 13.6 percent, impacted largely by component cost increase arising from supply constraints across various products.



The Group's consolidated revenue was almost flat year-on year with 0.4 percent decline year-on-year or an increase of 0.8 percent excluding currency impact to US$10.012 billion.



Revenue of the Group's PC and Smart Device business was US$7.005 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.2 percent. Revenue of the Mobile business increased 2 percent year-on-year to US$1.746 billion. Revenue of the Data Center business decreased 11 percent year-on-year to US$971 million. Meanwhile, revenue of other goods and services was US$290 million.



The Group said it will continue to execute its strategy diligently to drive sustainable profitable growth over time.



In the Mobile business, the Group will continue to build and expand the Moto brand across more regions.



In the PCSD business, the Group will continue to strike a balance between growth and profitability in its core PC business



