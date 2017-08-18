

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - House prices in majority of the Chinese cities increased in July, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



On a monthly basis, house prices climbed 56 cities out of 70 surveyed by the government. It fell in 9 cities and remained flat in 5 cities.



The highest rise in house prices was noted in North Sea, by 1.5 percent and the steepest decline was seen in Anqing, by 0.3 percent.



In the capital region Beijing, house prices registered a decrease of 0.1 percent.



On an annual basis, prices of new homes grew in all 70 cities in July.



