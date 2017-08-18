

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German producer prices rose at the slowest pace so far this year in July, data from Destatis showed Friday.



Producer prices for industrial products advanced 2.3 percent year-on-year in July, slightly weaker than the 2.4 percent increase seen in June. This was the weakest since December, when prices gained 1 percent. Economists had forecast 2.2 percent annual increase.



Prices of all main industrial groups increased from the previous year in July. Prices of non-durable consumer goods increased 3.7 percent and prices of intermediate goods grew 3 percent.



Energy prices moved up 1.9 percent and that of durable consumer goods and capital goods increased 1.1 percent, each.



Month-on-month, producer prices gained 0.2 percent after staying flat in June. Prices were forecast to remain unchanged in July.



