Stockholm, August 18, 2017



CEO comment "There has been a high level of activity in INVISIO in the first half of the year with continued growth initiatives to extend the product portfolio, increase the number of employees in research and development and increase market presence. Since last year we have opened two new offices and increased the number of employees by almost 50 per cent. The cost increases express our conviction that INVISIO can grow its sales considerably through these initiatives in the coming years", says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.



January-June 2017



-- Revenue: SEK 172.1 m (163.1) -- Gross profit: SEK 88.7 m (85.4) -- Gross margin: 51.6 % (52.4) -- EBITDA: SEK 39.4 m (48.3) -- Operating profit/loss: SEK 37.0 m (45.7) -- Operating margin: 21.5 % (28.0) -- Profit/loss for the period: SEK 34.3 m (45.6) -- Earnings per share: SEK 0.79 (1.07)



April-June 2017



-- Revenue: SEK 84.2 m (83.6) -- Gross profit: SEK 40.5 m (43.2) -- Gross margin: 48.1 % (51.7) -- EBITDA: SEK 15.4 m (23.4) -- Operating profit/loss: SEK 14.3 m (22.2) -- Operating margin: 17.0 % (26.6) -- Profit/loss for the period: SEK 11.6 m (22.2) -- Earnings per share: SEK 0.26 (0.52)



Important events in the quarter



-- The agreement with the British Ministry of Defence concluded in March 2017 was extended with a supplementary order of about SEK 15 million. The contract value thus increased to SEK 105 million. -- INVISIO received a SEK 30 million order for deliveries to the UK Ministry of Defence THPS hearing protection program. -- The U.S. Army's TCAPS program ordered equipment for about SEK 25 million. -- The product offer was broadened with a battery-powered dual com control unit, the INVISIO V50. -- The order book at the close of the quarter was SEK 148.1 million (187.4).



Important events after the quarter



-- INVISIO won a two-year contract with the U.S. Department of Defense and received an initial order of SEK 60 million.



For additional information, please Contact: Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com



Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO Communications Mobile: +45 5372 7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com



This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on August 18, 2017 at 8.30 CET.



About INVISIO Communications AB (publ) INVISIO offers cutting-edge personal communication and hearing protection systems. The systems enable users to operate and communicate safely and clearly in all environments, even under extreme conditions, such as loud noise, heat, and underwater. INVISIO systems consist of headsets and advanced control units that interface to a wide range of communication devices. The systems provide hearing protection while maintaining the natural level of situational awareness. Customers are mainly from the public sector. Sales are made via a global network of partners and to some extent directly to end customers. INVISIO is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website, www.invisio.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641783